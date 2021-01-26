Former McDonald basketball standout earns national honor

McDonald graduate and Mount Union Junior basketball standout Braedon Poole has been named to the D3hoops.com Team of the Week.

ALLIANCE, Ohio (WKBN) – McDonald graduate and Mount Union Junior basketball standout Braedon Poole has been named to the D3hoops.com Team of the Week.

Poole led Mount Union to a pair of wins over Baldwin Wallace last week, averaging 21 points, 12 rebounds, two assists, three steals, and three blocks. He shot 52-percent from the field and 88-percent from the free throw line.

In a 109-82 win in Berea, he had 17 points and nine rebounds, then followed that up Saturday as he had career-highs with 24 points and 14 rebounds in an 89-80 win in Alliance.

He also won Ohio Athletic Conference Player of the Week honors for his efforts.