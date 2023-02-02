NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Former Major League All-Star Dmitri Young has been named manager of the Mahoning Valley Scrappers.

Young played 13 years in the majors with four different teams. He carried a .292 career batting average and retired with 171 career home runs in 2008.

In a press release from the team, Young said, “I’m looking forward to returning to Ohio, this time as a manager in the MLB Draft League.”

The Mahoning Valley Scrappers are one of six founding member teams of the MLB Draft League, which produced 86 major league baseball draft picks last year.

The Scrappers will start the 2023 season at Eastwood Field on Thursday, June 1, against the West Virginia Black Bears.