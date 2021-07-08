Former local state champion returns to action for Scrappers Thursday

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – State College topped Mahoning Valley 7-3 in MLB Draft League action on Thursday night at Eastwood Field.

Marques Paige drove in a pair of runs for State College. Curtis Washington, Jr., Kenny Piper and Damiano Palmegiani also drove in runs.

Zaid Walker accounted for the Scrappers’ offense with a three-run home run in the seventh inning.

Champion graduate Drake Bacho allowed three earned runs on two hits with three walks in 2/3 of an inning of relief.

Mahoning Valley returns to action on Thursday, July 15 on the road at Trenton.

