YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Liberty High School product and Youngstown State running back Dra Rushton will enter his name into the 2024 NFL Draft.

Rushton made the announcement on social media on Sunday, adding “thank you to Youngstown and Youngstown State University for allowing a hometown kid stay home and play the game he loves in front of family and friends.”

During his final season at YSU, Rushton rushed for 664 yards and 9 touchdowns and 154 receiving yards and another touchdown. He averaged 4.1 yards per carry and finished his career with an average of 4.2 YPC.

That included back-to-back 100-yard performances against South Dakota (116 yards) and Illinois State (109 yards).

Rushton ends his career with 1,032 rushing yards on 248 carries and 11 rushing touchdowns.

While at Liberty HS, Rushton dominated the Valley football scene on his way to making the WKBN Big 22 list twice.

As a junior, he ran for 1,125 yards and 19 total touchdowns and then followed it up with over 1,400 yards and 34 touchdowns his senior season with the Leopards.

The NFL Draft begins April 25 with the first round and then continues with Rounds 2-3 on April 26 and Round 4-7 on April 27.