Former Leetonia coach ready to coach rival Lisbon team in Spaghetti Bowl

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – For 16 years, Matt Altomare coached at Leetonia High School. He spent eight years as the head coach and another eight years as an assistant under his father, the program’s all-time winningest coach and the town’s former mayor.

So to say his roots run deep in Leetonia is an understatement. This year, however, Altomare will coach at Lisbon High School, Leetonia’s biggest rival.

“I’m not going to lie,” says Lisbon head coach Matt Altomare. “There’s been a few times when I’ve been referring and I slipped and said Leetonia. I’m not going to lie.”

Altomare is no stranger to coaching small school programs, where numbers are always a struggle. This year, he’s got 12 seniors and is hoping to have 40 kids on the roster by fall.

“Step one is we want to get kids excited, and we want to get buy-in,” says Altomare. “We understand, the kids understand, the community understands this isn’t a one-year thing. The kids have been real great so far about understanding the expectations for what we have for the program and themselves as young men. So we’re just trying to move forward every day.”

Lisbon and Leetonia have played each other almost every season dating back to 1905, making the Spaghetti Bowl the longest running rivalry in Columbiana County history.

Altomare will lead Lisbon into Leetonia in Week 7 this season, and for the first time in his career, he’ll be on the Blue Devils sideline.

“That’s probably going to be when it really hits you, you know, walking on the sideline,” says Altomare. “But it’s a good thing because a lot of these kids I have right now, I played against their dads or knew their families. But there is a rivalry, and it’s a good rivalry. This year is the 110th meeting. Everybody cares when it comes to Lisbon/Leetonia week, get the big porcelain spaghetti bowl trophy and hold onto it for a year.”