CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Lakeview high school grad Avrey Steiner was named First Team All-Big Ten on Wednesday.

Steiner leads the entire conference with 73 hits this season. The University of Illinois senior has started all 119 games at second base over the last three seasons. She leads the Illini this year with a .390 batting average and 82 total bases. Steiner has also scored 33 runs and knocked in 20 in 53 games this season.

Steiner was three-time All-State selection at Lakeview high school. She hit .681 during her senior year with the Bulldogs and was a three-time member of our WKBN Diamond Kings.

Here are the rest of the 2022 All-Big Ten award winners:

FIRST TEAM

Avrey Steiner, Sr., 2B, Illinois

Cora Bassett, Sr., 2B, Indiana

Jaeda McFarland, So., OF, Maryland

Lexie Blair, Sr., 1B, Michigan

Alex Storako, Sr., P, Michigan

Abbie Squier, So., OF, Nebraska

Cam Ybarra, Sr., 2B, Nebraska

Hannah Cady, So., 3B, Northwestern

Nikki Cuchran, Sr., 1B, Northwestern

RACHEL LEWIS, Grad., OF, Northwestern

Jordyn Rudd, Sr., C, Northwestern

Danielle Williams, Sr., P, Northwestern

Niki Carver, Sr., 1B, Ohio State

Bailey Parshall, Sr., P, Penn State

Rachel Becker, Sr., SS, Purdue

Gabrielle Callaway, Grad., OF, Rutgers

Kyleigh Sand, So., SS, Rutgers

Kayla Konwent, Sr., DP, Wisconsin

SECOND TEAM

Kailee Powell, Sr., 1B, Illinois

Sydney Sickels, Sr., P, Illinois

Taylor Minnick, Fr., OF, Indiana

Megan Mikami, So., OF, Maryland

Hannah Carson, Sr., C, Michigan

Audrey LeClair, Jr. OF, Michigan

Melina Livingston, Grad., 2B, Michigan

Natalie DenHartog, Sr., OF, Minnesota

Chloe Evans, So., OF, Minnesota

Billie Andrews, So., SS, Nebraska

Mya Felder, Jr., 1B, Nebraska

Olivia Ferrell, Sr., P, Nebraska

Maeve Nelson, Sr., SS, Northwestern

Skylar Shellmyer, Sr., OF, Northwestern

Sam Hackenbracht, Jr., DP, Ohio State

Lexie Handley, Sr., P, Ohio State

Cassie Lindmark, Jr., C, Penn State

Fiona Girardot, Jr., 1B, Wisconsin

Ally Miklesh, Sr., OF, Wisconsin

Maddie Schwartz, Sr., P, Wisconsin

ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM

Paige Berkmeyer, UT, Illinois

Stevie Meade, OF, Illinois

Lauren Wiles, P, Illinois

Heather Johnson, P, Indiana

Taylor Minnick, OF, Indiana

Ellie Sieler, OF, Michigan

Emily Leavitt, P, Minnesota

Ava Bredwell, C, Nebraska

Grace Nieto, 2B, Northwestern

Kami Kortokrax, SS, Ohio State

Melina Wilkison, OF, Ohio State

ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM

P: Courtney Wallace, Sr., Nebraska

C: Jordyn Rudd, Jr., Northwestern

1B: Mya Felder, Jr., Nebraska

2B: Cam Ybarra, Sr., Nebraska

SS: Makenna Dowell, Grad., Minnesota

3B: Kayla Chavez, Fr., Minnesota

OF: Kristina Burkhardt, Grad., Michigan

OF: Abbie Squier, So., Nebraska

OF: Lilia Crouthamel, Sr., Penn State

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Rachel Lewis, Grad., OF, Northwestern

PITCHER OF THE YEAR

Danielle Williams, Sr., P, Northwestern

FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR

Ava Bredwell, C, Nebraska

COACH OF THE YEAR

Kate Drohan, Northwestern