CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Lakeview high school grad Avrey Steiner was named First Team All-Big Ten on Wednesday.
Steiner leads the entire conference with 73 hits this season. The University of Illinois senior has started all 119 games at second base over the last three seasons. She leads the Illini this year with a .390 batting average and 82 total bases. Steiner has also scored 33 runs and knocked in 20 in 53 games this season.
Steiner was three-time All-State selection at Lakeview high school. She hit .681 during her senior year with the Bulldogs and was a three-time member of our WKBN Diamond Kings.
Here are the rest of the 2022 All-Big Ten award winners:
FIRST TEAM
Avrey Steiner, Sr., 2B, Illinois
Cora Bassett, Sr., 2B, Indiana
Jaeda McFarland, So., OF, Maryland
Lexie Blair, Sr., 1B, Michigan
Alex Storako, Sr., P, Michigan
Abbie Squier, So., OF, Nebraska
Cam Ybarra, Sr., 2B, Nebraska
Hannah Cady, So., 3B, Northwestern
Nikki Cuchran, Sr., 1B, Northwestern
RACHEL LEWIS, Grad., OF, Northwestern
Jordyn Rudd, Sr., C, Northwestern
Danielle Williams, Sr., P, Northwestern
Niki Carver, Sr., 1B, Ohio State
Bailey Parshall, Sr., P, Penn State
Rachel Becker, Sr., SS, Purdue
Gabrielle Callaway, Grad., OF, Rutgers
Kyleigh Sand, So., SS, Rutgers
Kayla Konwent, Sr., DP, Wisconsin
SECOND TEAM
Kailee Powell, Sr., 1B, Illinois
Sydney Sickels, Sr., P, Illinois
Taylor Minnick, Fr., OF, Indiana
Megan Mikami, So., OF, Maryland
Hannah Carson, Sr., C, Michigan
Audrey LeClair, Jr. OF, Michigan
Melina Livingston, Grad., 2B, Michigan
Natalie DenHartog, Sr., OF, Minnesota
Chloe Evans, So., OF, Minnesota
Billie Andrews, So., SS, Nebraska
Mya Felder, Jr., 1B, Nebraska
Olivia Ferrell, Sr., P, Nebraska
Maeve Nelson, Sr., SS, Northwestern
Skylar Shellmyer, Sr., OF, Northwestern
Sam Hackenbracht, Jr., DP, Ohio State
Lexie Handley, Sr., P, Ohio State
Cassie Lindmark, Jr., C, Penn State
Fiona Girardot, Jr., 1B, Wisconsin
Ally Miklesh, Sr., OF, Wisconsin
Maddie Schwartz, Sr., P, Wisconsin
ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM
Paige Berkmeyer, UT, Illinois
Stevie Meade, OF, Illinois
Lauren Wiles, P, Illinois
Heather Johnson, P, Indiana
Taylor Minnick, OF, Indiana
Ellie Sieler, OF, Michigan
Emily Leavitt, P, Minnesota
Ava Bredwell, C, Nebraska
Grace Nieto, 2B, Northwestern
Kami Kortokrax, SS, Ohio State
Melina Wilkison, OF, Ohio State
ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM
P: Courtney Wallace, Sr., Nebraska
C: Jordyn Rudd, Jr., Northwestern
1B: Mya Felder, Jr., Nebraska
2B: Cam Ybarra, Sr., Nebraska
SS: Makenna Dowell, Grad., Minnesota
3B: Kayla Chavez, Fr., Minnesota
OF: Kristina Burkhardt, Grad., Michigan
OF: Abbie Squier, So., Nebraska
OF: Lilia Crouthamel, Sr., Penn State
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Rachel Lewis, Grad., OF, Northwestern
PITCHER OF THE YEAR
Danielle Williams, Sr., P, Northwestern
FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR
Ava Bredwell, C, Nebraska
COACH OF THE YEAR
Kate Drohan, Northwestern