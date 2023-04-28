SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. (WKBN) – Former Kennedy Catholic basketball standout Ike Herster is transferring to Slippery Rock University.

The 6 foot 6 guard made the announcement on social media on Friday.

Herster has averaged over 13 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists per game over the last three seasons at Gannon University.

At Kennedy Catholic, Herster led all of District Ten in scoring during his senior season, averaging 27.6 points per game. He also led the Eagles in rebounding and finished with 1,307 career points, which ranks eighth all-time at Kennedy Catholic.

Herster was a three-time state champion with the Golden Eagles and a member of the WKBN Starting 5.

He will be reunited at Slippery Rock with former Kennedy Catholic teammate Maceo Austin, who announced his intention to join The Rocks’ program last month.