SLIPPERY ROCK, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Former Kennedy Catholic and Duquesne standout Maceo Austin announced on social media that he is returning to the court as a graduate transfer at Slippery Rock University.

He made the official announcement on social media on Monday.

Austin previously played Division I college basketball at Duquesne. He last played in the 2020-21 season, when he appeared in nine games for the Dukes.

In 38 games at Duquesne, Austin averaged six points per game for the Dukes.

During his high school career, he helped Kennedy Catholic win four state titles, posting an undefeated 28-0 record in postseason play.

In his senior season, Austin averaged more than 22 points per game and finished his career just 29 points shy of 2,000.

Slippery Rock finished the 2022-23 season with a record of 17-12.