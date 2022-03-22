LEXINGTON, Kentucky (WKBN) – Kennedy Catholic product and current Kentucky standout Oscar Tshiebwe was named one of four finalists for the prestigious Naismith Trophy Player of the Year.

Other finalists include Ochai Agbaji (Kansas), Johnny Davis (Wisconsin) and Keegan Murray (Iowa).

The winner will be announced at the Final Four in New Orleans on April 3.

This season, Tshiebwe averaged a double-double, posting 17.4 points and a nation-leading 15.1 rebounds per game.

A fan vote accounts for 5% of the voting, with fans able to cast their vote here.

Tshiebwe has piled up the postseason honors. The major honors that he has earned to this point include:

NCAA Consensus All-America First Team

USBWA First-Team All-America

NABC First-Team All-America

Associated Press First-Team All-America

Sporting News First-Team All-America

NABC All-District 20 First Team

Southeastern Conference Player of the Year (coaches/media)

All-SEC First Team (coaches/media)

All-SEC Defensive Team (coaches)

USBWA District IV Player of the Year

USBWA All-District IV team

USA Today National Player of the Year

USA Today First-Team All-American

The Athletic’s National Player of the Year

Sports Illustrated First-Team All-American

The Field of 68 National Player of the Year

The Field of 68 First-Team All-America

College Hoops Today National Player of the Year

USA Today SEC Player of the Year

USA Today First-Team All-SEC unanimous selection



