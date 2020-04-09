Former Kennedy Catholic standout enters the 2020 NBA Draft

West Virginia forward Oscar Tshiebwe (34) shoots ahead of Baylor guard Devonte Bandoo (2) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Morgantown, W.Va. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)

Former Kennedy Catholic standout and current West Virginia Mountaineer Oscar Tshiebwe has entered his name into the 2020 NBA Draft.

He made the announcement on Twitter Wednesday night.

A final decision will be made by June 3rd. At that point, he can decide to return to the college ranks with the Mountaineers.

Last season at WVU, Tshiewbe averaged 11.2 points and 9.3 rebounds.

For his efforts, he was named to the All-Big 12 2nd Team as well as the All-Big 12 Freshman Team.

Tshiebwe is a former McDonald’s All-American, and was likewise Gatorade’s Pennsylvania Player of the Year. He led Kennedy Catholic to a pair of state championships in the high school ranks.