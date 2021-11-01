WATCH: Former Kennedy Catholic product leads Gannon in exhibition game against DI Pitt

Former Kennedy Catholic Ike Herster product leads Gannon in exhibition game against DI Pitt

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) — Former Kennedy Catholic boys basketball standout Ike Herster led Gannon on Monday with 11 points in the Golden Knights’ loss to Division I Pitt, 89-64, in an exhibition game.

Watch the video above to see Herster in action against the Panthers.

Herster led Gannon in the first half with eight points on three of seven shooting.

The former Golden Eagle was held to just three points in the second half.

As a freshman at Gannon, Herster averaged 13.1 points per game in 14 contests as a true freshman.

At KC, he finished his high school career with 1,307 points, which ranks eighth all-time at Kennedy Catholic.

He won three state championships with the Golden Eagles.