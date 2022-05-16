HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Former Kennedy Catholic basketball standout Michael Moore announced his college commitment on Monday.

Moore, who is now a senior at IMG Academy in Florida, will continue his basketball career at Winthrop University.

Moore is a 6’10” center with a 7’4″ wingspan. He held offers from more than a dozen Division One college basketball programs including, Pittsburgh, Seton Hall, St. Bonaventure, East Carolina, DePaul, VCU, Virginia Tech, Robert Morris, and Youngstown State.

In a social media post Monday, Moore said, “I would like to thank my family, friends, teammates, coaches and trainers who invested their time and effort in this journey. I would also like to thank all the college coaches who took time to recruit me. Most importantly, I want to thank God for his grace and guidance throughout this process. I’m excited to announce my commitment to the WINTHROP UNIVERSITY.”

Winthrop is an NCAA Division I basketball program that competes in the Big South Conference. The Eagles were (23-9) overall last season, and (14-2) in conference play.