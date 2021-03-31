Former Kennedy Catholic basketball standout transfers to Horizon League school

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Former Kennedy Catholic basketball standout Mattia Acunzo will play for Robert Morris University after entering the transfer portal over a week ago.

Acunzo played last season for Toledo after receiving a medical redshirt in 2019-20 as a member of the Rockets. He concluded the campaign by playing in all 30 games, shooting 40.5% from beyond the three-point arc as he averaged 5.9 points and 3.5 rebounds per game.

On March 17, Toledo dropped their NIT opener to Richmond, 76-66, to close out the season with a 21-9 record.

Robert Morris has landed a commitment from Toledo transfer Mattia Acunzo.



Skilled 6-8 forward who is originally from Italy but finished his high school career in the Pittsburgh area https://t.co/cXS7eq8FVi — Adam Finkelstein (@AdamFinkelstein) March 30, 2021

In 2020-21, Robert Morris finished 4-15. The Colonials lost both of their matchups with Youngstown State in overtime in early-February.

The 6’8 forward was a member of two PIAA state championship teams, averaging 12.2 points as a senior for the Golden Eagles (in 2018-19).