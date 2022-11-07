Albert Belle of the Cleveland Indians bats against the Baltimore Orioles in Cleveland, Ohio, June 30, 1994. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (WKBN) — Former Indians slugger Albert Belle has another shot at Cooperstown. The 56-year old is one of eight players added the Contemporary Baseball Era player ballot this year. That ballot will be voted on at the Baseball Winter Meetings in December.

Belle played 12 seasons in major league baseball with the Indians, White Sox and Orioles. He was a five-time All-Star finishing his career with 381 homeruns and a .295 batting average.

Belle remains the only player in MLB history to hit 50 homeruns and 50 doubles in a single season. He accomplished that with the Indians during the 1995 season.

This list of players on the Contemporary Baseball Era ballot include, Belle, Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens, Don Mattingly, Fred McGriff, Dale Murphy, Rafael Palmeiro and Curt Schilling.