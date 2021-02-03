Former Indians' reliever Bryan Shaw is returning to Cleveland on a minor league deal.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Former Indians’ reliever Bryan Shaw is returning to Cleveland on a minor league deal.

The deal also includes a non-roster invitation to Major League camp.

Shaw’s 378 relief appearances are second most in franchise history. The 33-year old spent five seasons with the Indians from 2013-17.

Over his five seasons in Cleveland, Shaw posted an ERA of 3.11 and led the American League in appearances three times. He signed a free-agent contract with Colorado following the 2017 campaign, spending the last three seasons with the Rockies (2018-19) and Seattle Mariners (2020) following his release from the Rockies.

The Indians have also signed reliever DJ Johnson, who spent 2020 in Japan. He also received an invitation to Major League camp.

MLB Network is reporting that the Indians have also agreed to terms with veteran reliever Heath Hembree on a minor league contract and spring training invite.