Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Dan Otero delivers a pitch during a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Washington. The Nationals won 10-7. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Former Cleveland Indians’ reliever Dan Otero has retired from baseball and has been hired by the Indians to work in Baseball Operations.

He is expected to work in scouting after spending four seasons with the Indians from 2016-19.

During his career, Otero pitched for the Giants, Athletics, and Indians after being selected by San Francisco in the 21st round of the 2007 MLB Draft.

In eight seasons in the big leagues, Otero amassed a career record of 22-8, with a 3.39 ERA.