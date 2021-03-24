Former Indians reliever named to Cleveland’s Opening Day roster

The former Cleveland reliever was in camp on a minor league deal with an invitation to spring training

GOODYEAR, Arizona (WKBN) – Indians manager Terry Francona announced on Wednesday that veteran reliever Bryan Shaw has made the Opening Day roster.

The 33-year-old spent five seasons with the Indians from 2013-17 before signing with Colorado as a free agent following the 2017 season.

He spent the last three seasons with the Rockies (2018-19) and Seattle Mariners (2020) following his release from the Rockies.

Shaw’s 378 relief appearances are the second most in the Indians’ franchise history.

Over his five seasons in Cleveland, Shaw posted an ERA of 3.11 and led the American League in appearances three times.