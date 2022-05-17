MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (WKBN) – Former Cleveland Indians pitcher and current Milwaukee Brewer J.C. Mejia has been suspended 80 games without pay after violating Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment program.

The right-hander’s suspension will begin immediately.

He made his Major League debut with Cleveland during the 2021 season, posting a record of 1-7 with an 8.25 ERA as both a starter and reliever.

Mejia was traded to Milwaukee in November, with Cleveland receiving utility-man David Fry as the player to be named in March.

This season, Mejia has appeared in two games for Milwaukee, posting a 23.14 ERA. He has tossed 2.1 innings, allowing six earned runs on five hits with five walks and a strikeout.