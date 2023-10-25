BOSTON, Massachusetts (WKBN) – Former Cleveland Indians’ relief pitcher Craig Breslow has been officially hired as the chief baseball officer of the Boston Red Sox.

He recently served as the assistant general manager of the Chicago Cubs.

Breslow pitched 12 seasons in the Major League, including two stints with Cleveland in 2008 and 2017.

In parts of two seasons with the Indians, Breslow appeared in 14 games with a 3.55 ERA.

He also pitched in Major League Baseball with San Diego, Boston, Minnesota, Oakland, Arizona, and Miami.

The Red Sox have finished in last place in the American League East in three of the past four seasons.