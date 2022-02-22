TIJUANA, Mexico (WKBN) – Former Cleveland Indians’ and Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Oliver Perez is set to retire from baseball.

His retirement will become official upon the conclusion of the 2022 season in the Mexican League.

In parts of four seasons with the Indians, Perez posted a record of 4-7 with a 2.57 ERA and a pair of saves. He tossed 94 2/3 innings in Cleveland. He struck out 109 batters in 144 games.

Perez previously pitched for the Pirates from 2003-2006, amassing a record of 21-28 with a 4.59 ERA.



Other stops in the big leagues include San Diego, New York (NL), Seattle, Arizona, Houston, and Washington.

In 19 years in the Major League, Perez went 73-93 with a 4.34 career ERA. He tossed 1,461 2/3 total innings with 1,545 strikeouts.