SAN FRANCISCO, California (WKBN) — Chris Cotillo and MassLive.com is reporting that former Cleveland Indians’ and Pittsburgh Pirates’ catcher Roberto Perez has reached a free agent deal with the San Francisco Giants.

The 34-year-old spent the 2022 season with the Pirates but appeared in just 21 games due to injury. He batted .233 with two home runs and eight RBIs for the Pirates.

Prior to his brief stint in Pittsburgh, Perez played with the Indians from 2014-21. He won a pair of Gold Gloves with Cleveland and posted an average of .206 with 53 home runs and 184 RBIs for the Indians.