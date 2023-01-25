SEATTLE, Washington (WKBN) – Former Cleveland Indians infielder Mike Freeman has been officially named a minor league manager in the Seattle Mariners organization.

The team announced that Freeman is slated to manage the Mariners’ double-A affiliate, the Arkansas Travelers.

“I am excited to be back in the Mariners organization as the manager of the Arkansas Travelers,” Freeman said in the Travelers’ press release. “We have a great staff, and I am looking forward to assisting them in the development of our players.”

The 35-year-old played two seasons in Cleveland (2019-20), appearing in 99 games. He batted .270 with 4 home runs and 27 RBIs during his time with the Indians.

He spent a total of 11 seasons in professional baseball. He spent parts of six seasons in the big leagues with Cleveland, Seattle, Arizona, Chicago (NL), Cincinnati and Los Angeles (NL).

During his career, he appeared in 193 total games in the Majors, batting .225 for his career.