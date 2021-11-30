Former Indians Gold Glove catcher signing with Pirates

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Pirates are signing former Cleveland Indians two-time Gold Glove catcher Roberto Perez according to multiple reports.
The deal is for one-year worth $5 million.
Perez has been among the best at throwing baserunners out the last few years.
He led the American League in 2019 at 41%, then threw out 71% of runners in the shortened 2020 season.
For Perez’s career, he sits at a 39% rate.
Offensively, Perez has hit .200 for his career with 53 home runs in 490 games.
Perez has dealt with multiple injuries throughout his eight-year career in Cleveland. This past year, he hit the injured list multiple times.