Former Indians Gold Glove catcher signing with Pirates

Cleveland Indians’ Roberto Perez looks to the mound during a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Cleveland, Saturday, April 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Phil Long)

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Pirates are signing former Cleveland Indians two-time Gold Glove catcher Roberto Perez according to multiple reports.

The deal is for one-year worth $5 million.

Perez has been among the best at throwing baserunners out the last few years.

He led the American League in 2019 at 41%, then threw out 71% of runners in the shortened 2020 season.

For Perez’s career, he sits at a 39% rate.

Offensively, Perez has hit .200 for his career with 53 home runs in 490 games.

Perez has dealt with multiple injuries throughout his eight-year career in Cleveland. This past year, he hit the injured list multiple times.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

