Former Indians’ fan favorite finds new MLB home

Jason Kipnis has agreed to a minor league deal with the Atlanta Braves

Chicago Cubs’ Anthony Rizzo, right, and Jason Kipnis hug after the Cubs defeated the Cleveland Indians 7-2 in a baseball game, Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

ATLANTA, Georgia (WKBN) – Former Cleveland Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis has found a new home in Major League Baseball.

He agreed to a minor league deal with the Atlanta Braves on Monday.

Kipnis made the official announcement on Twitter.

Kipnis spent last season with the Chicago Cubs after signing a minor league deal last offseason.

He batted .237 with three home runs and 16 RBIs last season.

Kipnis spent nine seasons with the Indians from 2011-2019 after being selected in the second round of the 2009 MLB Draft.

