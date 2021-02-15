Former Indians’ fan favorite finds new MLB home

ATLANTA, Georgia (WKBN) – Former Cleveland Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis has found a new home in Major League Baseball.
He agreed to a minor league deal with the Atlanta Braves on Monday.
Kipnis made the official announcement on Twitter.
Kipnis spent last season with the Chicago Cubs after signing a minor league deal last offseason.
He batted .237 with three home runs and 16 RBIs last season.
Kipnis spent nine seasons with the Indians from 2011-2019 after being selected in the second round of the 2009 MLB Draft.