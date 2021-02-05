Former Indians all-star signs deal with Dodgers

LOS ANGELES, California (WKBN) – Former Indians all-star pitcher Trevor Bauer is signing a deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers, making the announcement on his YouTube channel Friday.
According to ESPN, Bauer’s deal with the Dodgers will be for three-years worth $102 million, with an opt-out after his first and season years.
Bauer spent seven seasons with Cleveland going 67-53 with a 3.89 ERA.
Cleveland traded Bauer to Cincinnati in 2019 where he spent parts of two seasons, winning the NL Cy Young award in 2020.
Last season, Bauer went 5-4 with a 1.79 ERA and 100 strikeouts.