Former Indians all-star signs deal with Dodgers

FILE – In this July 13, 2019, file photo, Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Trevor Bauer delivers in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, in Cleveland. The Indians bulked up for the playoff race by trading temperamental starter Trevor Bauer before the deadline to Cincinnati in a three-team deal they hope can help them run down the Minnesota Twins. Cleveland, which trails the AL Central by three games but leads the wild-card race, sent Bauer to the Reds for slugger Yasiel Puig and left-hander Scott Moss. The Indians also acquired outfielder Franmil Reyes, lefty Logan Allen and infield prospect Victor Nova from the San Diego Padres, who acquired outfielder Taylor Trammel from the Reds. (AP Photo/David Dermer, File)

Trevor Bauer is signing with the Dodgers on a three-year, $102 million contract according to ESPN

LOS ANGELES, California (WKBN) – Former Indians all-star pitcher Trevor Bauer is signing a deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers, making the announcement on his YouTube channel Friday.

According to ESPN, Bauer’s deal with the Dodgers will be for three-years worth $102 million, with an opt-out after his first and season years.

Bauer spent seven seasons with Cleveland going 67-53 with a 3.89 ERA.

Cleveland traded Bauer to Cincinnati in 2019 where he spent parts of two seasons, winning the NL Cy Young award in 2020.

Last season, Bauer went 5-4 with a 1.79 ERA and 100 strikeouts.