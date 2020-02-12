Former Indian Jason Kipnis finds new home in MLB

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Former Indians’ second baseman Jason Kipnis grew up in Northbrook, a suburb of Chicago. And this season, he could be playing for his hometown Cubs.
The two-time All-Star has reportedly agreed to a minor league contract with the Chicago Cubs.
Kipnis is 32 years old, and has spent all 9 of his major league seasons with Cleveland. He is a career .261 hitter, and will compete for time at second base for the Cubs this Spring .
Last season, Kipnis hit 17 homeruns with 65 RBI for the Tribe, who didn’t pick up his 16.5 million dollar option for 2020.