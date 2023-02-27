OAK HILLS, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Former Boardman standout Derrick Anderson and Austintown Fitch star Todd Simons helped lead Butler County Community College to the NJCAA Region 20 championship this past weekend.

Anderson, a sophomore guard and 2020 Boardman graduate, was named the tournament MVP. Simons, a West Virginia football transfer and 2021 Austintown Fitch graduate, was named First Team All-Tournament.

The BC3 Pioneers (20-3) advance to play the #1 team in the country, Sandhills, (27-3) on Saturday, March 4. The winner will advance to the national tournament at Herkimer College in New York.

The tournament will host the top 12 teams from around the country from March 15-18.

In high school, Derrick Anderson helped lead the Spartans to 22 wins during his senior season and was named the All-American Conference Player of the Year two years in a row. He finished his high school career with 1,045 points and was named a member of WKBN’s Starting 5.

Simons was a three-time All-Conference performer in high school and holds the single game (52 points) and season scoring mark (531 points) at Austintown Fitch. His 1,446 career points shattered a school record that lasted for 65 years. He was also a member of the WKBN Starting 5 Class of 2021.