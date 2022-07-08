Cleveland Indians’ Nolan Jones warms up before an intrasquad baseball game, Monday, July 13, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (WKBN) – Former Cleveland Guardians’ top prospect Nolan Jones will make his Major League debut Friday night in Kansas City.

After being officially recalled from Triple-A Columbus, Jones is batting seventh and playing right field in his first game in the big leagues.

The 24-year-old has played in 23 games at Triple-A Columbus this season. He is currently batting .311 with three home runs and 25 RBIs. He also has four stolen bases.

Jones was selected by Cleveland in the second round of the 2016 MLB Draft. He spent the 2017 season with the Mahoning Valley Scrappers, batting .317 with four home runs and 33 RBIs in 62 games.

The Guardians also sent outfielder Richie Palacios back to Triple-A.

Catcher Austin Hedges was activated from the concussion list.

To make room, fellow catcher Sandy Leon was designated for assignment.