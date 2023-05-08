KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WKBN) — The Kansas City Royals designated outfielder Franmil Reyes for assignment on Monday.

The move was made to make room for newly acquired pitcher James McArthur.

Reyes originally signed a minor league deal with Kansas City back in February.

This season with the Royals, Reyes was batting .186 with a pair of home runs and 11 RBIs.

The Royals will now have a week to trade him, place him on outright waivers, or release him.

Reyes split last season between the Guardians and the Cubs. He batted a combined .221 with 14 home runs and 47 RBIs.

In four years in Cleveland, Reyes appeared in 295 games with 58 home runs and 182 RBIs.