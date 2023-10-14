CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Former Cleveland Guardians’ pitcher Zach Plesac has elected to become a free agent.

The 28-year old struggled with Cleveland this season, posting a record of 1-1 with a 7.59 ERA. He was demoted to Triple-A Columbus on May 4, and designated for assignment a month later.

Plesac was not claimed off waivers by any other MLB team, so he returned to pitch for Columbus, spending the remainder of the season in the minor leagues.

He likewise struggled in 19 appearances for the Clippers, pitching to a record of 5-6 with a 6.08 ERA, with opposing batters hitting .268 against him.

In five seasons in Cleveland, Plesac has posted a career record of 26-27 with a 4.20 ERA.