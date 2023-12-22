ANAHEIM, California (WKBN) – The Los Angeles Angels have claimed first-baseman Alfonso Rivas off waivers from the Cleveland Guardians.

The Guardians claimed Rivas off waivers from the Pirates on Nov. 2.

He was then designated for assignment by Cleveland on Dec. 15 to make room on the 40-man roster for free agent signing Austin Hedges.

Rivas split the 2023 season between San Diego and Pittsburgh. He was acquired by the Pirates in the trade that sent pitcher Rich Hill and first-baseman Ji-Man Choi to the Padres.

Between the Pirates and Padres, the 27-year-old posted a combined batting average of .229 with 10 doubles, 1 triple, 3 home runs and 15 RBI in 48 games.

He was originally selected by Oakland in the fourth round of the 2018 MLB Draft. He was later traded to the Cubs prior to the 2020 season.