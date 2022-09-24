CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Former Cleveland Guardians’ utility infielder Ernie Clement has been claimed off waivers by the Oakland Athletics.

He was designated for assignment by Cleveland on Wednesday.

In parts of two seasons with Cleveland, Clement batted .214 with six RBI’s in 103 games.

He was originally selected in the fourth round of the 2017 MLB Draft out of the University of Virginia.

He spent the 2017 season with the Mahoning Valley Scrappers. He appeared in 45 games, batting .280 with 13 RBI’s.