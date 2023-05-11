ANAHEIM, California (WKBN) – Former Cleveland Guardians’ catcher Meibrys Viloria has agreed to a minor league contract with the Los Angeles Angels.

The 26-year-old was recently designated for assignment by Cleveland and cleared waivers.

Viloria served as the Guardians’ third catcher, but made only four plate appearances in his brief time in Cleveland.

He has spent parts of five seasons in the Major Leagues with the Royals, Rangers and Guardians.

For his career, Viloria has posted a batting average of just .198 with three home runs and 24 RBIs.

He originally signed with Cleveland on a minor league deal back in December.