CINCINNATI, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cincinnati Reds have officially signed former Guardians’ catcher Luke Maile to a free-agent contract.

The one-year deal is reportedly worth $1.175 million.

Maile is a native of Park Hills, Kentucky, and grew up very close to downtown Cincinnati.

The veteran catcher was non-tendered by the Guardians on Nov. 18. In his lone season in Cleveland, Maile batted 221 with three home runs.

He previously spent time in the big leagues with Tampa Bay, Toronto and Milwaukee.