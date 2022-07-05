PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – Former Cleveland Guardians’ and Pittsburgh Pirates’ infielder Yu Chang was claimed off waivers by the Tampa Bay Rays.

Cleveland traded him to Pittsburgh at the end of May after the Guardians designated him for assignment.

He appeared in 18 games for the Pirates, batting .167 with one home run and two RBIs.

Between Cleveland and Pittsburgh combined, he is batting .135 this season with one home run and two RBIs.

Chang previously appeared on Baseball America’s top 30 prospects list from 2015-21.