PITTSBURGH (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Pirates have placed catcher and former Cleveland Guardian Austin Hedges on the seven-day concussion list.

Hedges started the first three games for the Pirates going 0 for 7 with a walk and run scored.

This offseason, the 30-year old signed a 1-year, $5 million contract.

For his career, Hedges hits .189 with 66 home runs and 207 RBIs in over 600 career games.

Pittsburgh selected the contract of 31-year old Tyler Heineman to the big league roster to bring catcher help.