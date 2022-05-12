YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Former Girard and Youngtown State University Quarterback Mark Waid tells Sports Team 27 that he is committing to Bentley University, a Division II school located in Waltham, Massachusetts.

He entered the NCAA transfer portal back in October.

Waid played in six games during the 2020 spring season and finished with 527 yards passing, 283 yards rushing and five total touchdowns.

Waid started four games at quarterback in the spring but lost the starting job to red-shirt freshman Demeatric Crenshaw this past fall. He will have three years of eligibility remaining.

During the fall 2019 season, Waid appeared in four games for YSU, completing 7-15 passes for 73 yards. He also rushed for 143 yards and three touchdowns.

The former Girard standout is one of just 10 players in Ohio history with over 10,000 yards passing during his high school career.

During his time at Girard, Waid amassed 11,464 career passing yards — fourth all-time in Ohio history.



His 118 passing TDs is ninth all-time in Ohio history.