PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed former Austintown Fitch and Pitt standout Darrin Hall to the practice squad.

Hall’s signing comes on the heels of James Conner (shoulder) and Benny Snell (knee) suffering injuries in Monday night’s win over the Dolphins.

After going undrafted out of Pittsburgh, Hall signed as an undrafted free agent with the Browns. After being released by Cleveland, he later spent time with both the Bengals and Packers. Green Bay released him at the end of training camp.

The former Fitch Falcon racked up 2,189 yards on the ground at Pitt in 48 games, posting 22 total touchdowns.



To make room for Hall, former Youngstown State University Tight End Kevin Rader was released from the Steelers’ practice squad.