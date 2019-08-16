Former Fitch, Akron basketball standout Megan Sefcik hired as Westminster assistant coach

In high school at Austintown Fitch, Sefcik was a four-time All-Conference selection, a McDonald's All-American nominee, and an All-State selection.

NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. (WKBN) – Former Austintown Fitch and University of Akron basketball standout Megan Sefcik has been hired as a women’s assistant coach at Westminster College.

Sefcik appeared in 107 total games over her five-year career with the Zips. Sefcik tallied 1,059 points in her college career with the Zips, averaging a career-best 17.2 points per game in her senior campaign.

In that five-year span, Sefcik broke the school record for three-pointers made in a game with 10, and is tied for the Mid-American Conference record for most three-pointers made in a single contest.

Sefcik was also a two-time team captain and was a second-team All-Conference selection in her senior season.

In high school at Austintown Fitch, Sefcik was a four-time All-Conference selection, a McDonald’s All-American nominee and an All-State selection during her senior year with the Falcons.