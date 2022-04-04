NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana (WKBN) – Former Pittsburgh Steelers’ defensive end Taco Charlton is reportedly signing a free agent contract with the New Orleans Saints.

The 27-year-old appeared in 11 games for the Steelers last season, finishing the season with 1/2 sack and 18 total tackles.

Charlton was previously a first-round draft pick of the Dallas Cowboys, selected 28th overall in 2017 out of Michigan.

After being released by Dallas in 2019, he signed with the Dolphins before heading to Kansas City in 2020.

Charlton has amassed 11.5 sacks during his NFL career.