Former first round pick Ethan Hankins dazzles in Mahoning Valley debut as Scrappers sweep Muckdogs

The 2018 first round pick didn't allow a hit in 4 innings of work recording 4 strikeouts

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – 2018 Indians first round pick Ethan Hankins dazzled in his Mahoning Valley debut Monday as he helped the Scrappers get the sweep of the Muckdogs at Eastwood Field 3-1.

After allowing a leadoff walk, Hankins retired the next 10 batters he faced, going 4 innings without allowing a hit and notched 4 strikeouts.

The Scrappers offense got going in the 2nd inning when Eric Rodriguez doubled to left which brought home Michael Cooper to make it 1-0.

The score would stay that way until the Muckdogs Evan Edwards hit a solo home run in the 8th to level the score.

But in the Scrappers half of the inning, Felix Fernandez delivered, a 2-run single to give Mahoning Valley the lead for good.

The Scrappers improve to 3-1 on the year and will head to West Virginia to start a series with the Black Bears on Tuesday.