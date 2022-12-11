FARRELL, Pa. (WKBN) – Former Farrell Steelers standout Kyi Wright announced via social media that he is entering the transfer portal after spending time at Pitt.

Wright will have two years of eligibility remaining.

In 2020, he played in eight games making three catches for 34 yards.

This past season, Wright played in 12 games making one catch.

He was named Big 22 Pennsylvania Player of the Year in 2018 throwing for 1,658 yards with 29 touchdowns and added 728 yards on the ground and 16 rushing touchdowns, winning the state championship.