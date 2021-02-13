Former Farrell standout, Youngstown State transfer heading to the MAC

Braxton Chapman announced that he is heading to Northern Illinois to continue his football career

FARRELL, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Former Farrell standout and Youngstown State transfer Braxton Chapman announced that he will continue his football and academic career at Northern Illinois University.

Earlier this month, Chapman announced he would be leaving the Penguins’ program.

Just want to thank god for the opportunity and all of the people who have helped me along the way! super excited for the next 2 years at NIU can’t wait to get to work with my new teammates and coaches 🙏🏾💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/YakeHPccba — Braxton Chapman (@B_chapman99) February 13, 2021

While at YSU, Chapman played in 22 games and was second on the team in rushing last season. He finished with 84 carries for 404 yards and 5 touchdowns in 2019.

Chapman was a First Team All-State selection in high school and the Region 1 Player of the Year. He graduated from Farrell as the program’s all-time leading rusher with over 3,000 yards, and he was named a member of the WKBN Big 22 Class of 2016.