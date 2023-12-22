NEWARK, Delaware (WKBN) – Former Farrell standout and Delaware wide receiver Jourdan Townsend is entering his name into the 2024 NFL Draft.

Townsend made the announcement on social media on Thursday. View highlights from the 2017 and 2018 seasons at Farrell in the video above.

During his final season with the Blue Hens, Townsend posted team highs in yards (661) and receptions (49) while adding three touchdown catches.

In his 57-game career, he caught 140 passes for 1,662 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns.

Those numbers put his name with some of the best in Delaware’s program history in receptions in a single season (8th), career receptions (11th), career yards (14th) and career touchdowns (T10th).

During his career at Farrell, Townsend rewrote Mercer County’s all-time receiving records for most touchdowns in a single season with 18 and touchdowns in a career with 50.

Over his last two seasons as a Steeler, he caught 144 passes for 2,833 yards and 50 touchdowns and was a part of the school’s first state championship team since 1996 when they finished a perfect 15-0 in 2018.