FARRELL, Pa. (WKBN) — Former Farrell football standout Christian Lewis has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

The University of Albany sophomore made the announcement on social media saying, “While I have enjoyed my time at UAlbany I believe that it’s best for me to explore other options to help develop my future of advancing my academic and athletic career.”

Lewis has two years of college eligibility remaining as a graduate transfer.

Recruited as a running back at Albany, Lewis was moved to the defensive side of the ball in 2020. He has played in 27 games over the last four seasons as a defensive back and kick returner.

Last year, Lewis played in all 11 games for the Great Danes and recorded 20 solo tackles and 10 assisted tackles.

Lewis was a member of the WKBN Big 22 in 2018. He rushed for 2,466 yards during his senior season and accounted for 38 total touchdowns. Lewis helped lead the Steelers to a State Championship and graduated as the program’s all-time leading rusher.