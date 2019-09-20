Former Farrell Coach Jarrett Samuels retires from coaching ranks

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Former Farrell Head Football Coach and current Thiel College assistant Jarrett Samuels has officially announced his retirement from coaching, citing health reasons.



After stepping down as head coach at Farrell back in March, Samuels assumed the role of Associate Head Coach at Thiel College.



Samuels tells Sports Team 27 that his long-time primary care doctor advised him in July that it was in his best interest to step away from coaching to focus on improving his health.

Since July 23, 2019; I have been away from all Coaching Activities. Those close to me have known for awhile. I thank God for Everything in my Life. I thank all of you for your well wishes. I'm following my Dr instructions & my Health is improving daily. https://t.co/LotbaJn9oB — Jarrett samuels (@JarrettSamuels1) September 20, 2019

“What needed to be done was putting my health first,” Samuels said. “What helped my decision was future quality of life. Going out on top as a state champion at Farrell really helped me with the decision. God has been blessing me with so many opportunities with football. I am content with my decision, and I’m moving on to a new chapter, with my health as my first priority,” he added.

Samuels spent 11 years with Farrell, helping the Steelers to a 116-31 record over that time, with two state championship appearances and 7 District-10 championships.