OXFORD, Mississippi (WKBN) – Former Youngstown East and Youngstown State track standout Jahniya Bowers is transferring to Ole Miss to compete in the SEC.

Ole Miss announced the transfer on social media.

For her efforts this past season at YSU, Bowers was named Outstanding Running Performer in the Horizon League.

Bowers was among 12 YSU athletes to qualify for the NCAA East Preliminary Round, competing in the 100. She posted a time of 11.29 seconds which was good enough for a 16th-place finish.

Back in May, while competing for YSU, Bowers once again dominated the Horizon League Championships, winning both the 100 (11.53) and 200 meter dash (23.84) for her second career crown in both events outdoors. She previously won both events in 2021.

Bowers also was a key part of the Horizon League record-setting 4×100 relay team that finished in third place at the Horizon League Championships.