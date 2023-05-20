BOSTON, Massachusetts (WKBN)) – Former Cleveland top prospect Bradley Zimmer has signed a minor league deal with the Boston Red Sox.

The 30-year old was previously with the Dodgers on a minor league deal, but was released last week. While playing in the Dodgers’ triple-A affiliate, he batted .219 while striking out at a 38% clip.

Zimmer was a first-round pick of Cleveland in 2014 out of the University of San Francisco. He was previously a top-100 prospect.

He has posted a career batting average of .213 with 21 home runs and 91 RBI’s.

Zimmer spent parts of five seasons with the Cleveland organization, before being traded to Toronto on opening day of the 2022 season.

He has also spent time in the big leagues with the Blue Jays and Phillies.