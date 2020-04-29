Former Cleveland slugger Manny Ramirez on the comeback trail

Los Angeles Dodgers’ Manny Ramirez gives high-fives to teammates before playing for the Dodgers’ Triple-A team, the Albuquerque Isotopes, in a baseball game against the Nashville Sounds in Albuquerque N.M., on Tuesday, June 23, 2009. (AP Photo/Craig Fritz)

Ramirez is a 12-time Major League All-Star and played eight seasons in Cleveland

TAIWAN (WKBN) – Former Cleveland Indians’ slugger Manny Ramirez is eyeing a return to baseball at the age of 47.

He is looking to do so in the Chinese Professional Baseball League in Taiwan.

The 19-year Major Leaguer previously played in Taiwan in 2013 and hopes to land with a team this year.

He was suspended in 2009 while playing for the Dodgers for using a banned substance and retired in 2011 after doing so again with the Rays.