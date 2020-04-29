Breaking News
Former Cleveland slugger Manny Ramirez on the comeback trail

Sports

Ramirez is a 12-time Major League All-Star and played eight seasons in Cleveland

Los Angeles Dodgers’ Manny Ramirez gives high-fives to teammates before playing for the Dodgers’ Triple-A team, the Albuquerque Isotopes, in a baseball game against the Nashville Sounds in Albuquerque N.M., on Tuesday, June 23, 2009. (AP Photo/Craig Fritz)

TAIWAN (WKBN) – Former Cleveland Indians’ slugger Manny Ramirez is eyeing a return to baseball at the age of 47.

He is looking to do so in the Chinese Professional Baseball League in Taiwan.

The 19-year Major Leaguer previously played in Taiwan in 2013 and hopes to land with a team this year.

Ramirez is a 12-time Major League All-Star and played eight seasons in Cleveland. He also spent time with the Red Sox, Dodgers, White Sox and Rays.

He was suspended in 2009 while playing for the Dodgers for using a banned substance and retired in 2011 after doing so again with the Rays.

