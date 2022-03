ST. LOUIS, Missouri (WKBN) – Free agent relief pitcher Nick Wittgren has signed a one-year deal with the St. Louis Cardinals.

The contract will reportedly pay him $1.2 million dollars.

Wittgren spent the past three years in Cleveland after being acquired from Miami in a trade.

The 30-year old struggled last season, posting a record of 2-9 with a 5.05 ERA with the Indians in 2021.

He is expected to compete for a late-inning bullpen role with the Cardinals this season.